Know the Road with the CHP: Can I use an exit lane to pass traffic?

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Is it legal to use an exit lane to pass traffic on a freeway?
"The answer is maybe," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol.
"A vehicle can utilize that exit-only lane to pass traffic as long as they first pass traffic safely and merge into traffic legally," he explained. "And that is where there is a broken white line and not a solid white line, meaning that the lane change has to take place prior to the solid white line and not over the gore point."
"However, if that exit lane is posted with a black and white regulatory sign that says "exit only" or "right lane must exit," a vehicle traveling in that lane must abide by that direction and exit. If they do not exit, and they merge back into traffic after that sign is posted, it is a violation of the law and can be a fine of approximately $250," Pennings said.
