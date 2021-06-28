Know the Road with the CHP: What to do when you have car problems or are in a crash on the freeway

"If it's a minor collision where there is little to no injuries and both vehicles are drivable, we highly recommend the motorists move their vehicles over to a safe location, preferably off onto the shoulder or even an exit, if it is possible," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol.
"The reason being is because the side of a freeway can be a very dangerous location. If one or more of the parties involved wish to have the collision documented in a report, you can simply call CHP dispatch and we will have a unit respond to document the incident," he explained. "When exchanging information, it's best to obtain the driver's license, registration and insurance information from the involved parties."
What if you have car trouble on the freeway? What should you do?
"We ask that you pull over to a safe location, even if you have a flat tire, please do not stop in the middle of the roadway, pull over as far to the right shoulder as you can," Pennings said. "It's even better if you can exit the freeway if there's an exit nearby."
"Some tips to help you in case you ever get in this situation: make sure that you have a phone charger so that your cell phone stays fully charged. Make sure your spare tire is in good working order with proper air pressure," he said.
"Once you pull over to a safe location, make sure you activate your hazard lights. Please try not to ever stop in the center divide on the freeway," he explained.
"If you find yourself in a situation where you have no other choice but to stop in the center divide, we ask that you stay inside your vehicle with your seatbelt on and call 911 so we can send you help as soon as possible."
