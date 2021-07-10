Know the Road

Know the Road with the CHP: Do you legally have to keep the road clear for cross traffic?

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Know the Road: Do you legally have to keep the road clear for cross traffic?

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're driving on a busy surface street, do you legally have to keep intersections clear for cross traffic? What about driveways?

"There's an anti-gridlock law in California, and the law simply states that you cannot proceed through the intersection until you can safely travel completely through without blocking any side streets," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol.

"If you're traveling down the highway in bumper-to-bumper traffic and you come to a side street, you cannot proceed through that intersection until you can safely travel completely through without blocking side traffic," he explained.

"This law is clearly spelled out in 22526 of the California Vehicle Code and it does not apply to private driveways, it only applies to intersections from public highways that are entering from cross traffic."

"However, the law does apply to railroad tracks and railroad crossings," Pennings added. "If you're in bumper-to-bumper traffic, and you come up to a railroad track, you cannot go across that railroad track until you can safely proceed completely across it without blocking any part of the track."

For other answers from the CHP, go to abc30.com/knowtheroad.

If you have a question about the rules of the road, fill out the form below for a chance to be featured on Know the Road with the CHP.

(mobile users tap here for form)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivefresnochpknow the roadcalifornia highway patrolroad safetyraindriving
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KNOW THE ROAD
Know the Road: Driving through the gore point
Know the Road: How close can I park to a fire hydrant?
Know the Road: How close can I park to a driveway?
Know the Road: Driving through dust
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
Show More
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
More TOP STORIES News