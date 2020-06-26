Know the Road with the CHP: Can I park on the opposite side of the street?

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer wanted to know: if I'm driving on a two-way street (through a neighborhood, for example), can I park on the opposite side of the road facing the wrong way? Or do I have to flip around?
"The answer is simply no," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol. "The Vehicle Code specifically addresses this... it says both right-side tires of your vehicle must be within 18 inches of the curb. It would physically be impossible for you to comply with this law parking on the wrong side of the road," he explained.
"Oftentimes, the Department of Public Works, when they pour their curbs, will include a concrete section next to the curb. A good rule of thumb is when you park your vehicle on the curb, are your vehicle tires within that concrete area? And if they are, there's a good chance that you are within that 18 inches of the curb," Pennings said.
"A point must be made: there are several cities throughout our state that have even more restrictive ordinances and say you have to park within 12 inches of the curbs."
