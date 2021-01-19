Know the Road

Know the Road with the CHP: How to stay safe as a pedestrian near the road

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer wanted to know: what are some things I can do to stay safe while walking as a pedestrian near the roadway?

"As a pedestrian, try to make eye contact with the approaching driver so you know, that they know, that you are there," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol. "And also, try to give the vehicle enough time to stop and that they intend on stopping before you enter into the roadway."

"It's always safest to walk on a sidewalk, but if you have to walk on the roadway, make sure you always face traffic as you're walking down the road," he said.

"Keep your eyes up and not on your phone. Distracted walking as a pedestrian can be just as dangerous and deadly as distracted driving," Pennings explained. "If you're a pedestrian or a jogger on the highway, and you want to listen to music on your phone, make sure you have one ear in and one ear out, that way you can still hear people, horns and vehicles approaching."

