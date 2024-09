Drunk driver arrested after allegedly causing 6-car pileup in Visalia

A drunk driver is in custody after allegedly causing a six-car crash in Visalia Saturday afternoon.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A drunk driver is in custody after causing a 6-vehicle crash in Visalia.

Around 1 p.m., officers responded to Mooney Boulevard and Whitendale Avenue for the pileup.

Police say six vehicles were involved and two drivers were taken to Kaweah Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say 49-year-old Shelby Oliver caused the crash.

She was arrested for driving under the influence.