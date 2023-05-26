Driver sentenced for DUI crash that killed man who saved baby in Madera

A drunk driver who killed a local man known for saving a baby's life in Madera received his sentence on Thursday.

A devastated family stood in court holding Aurelio Fuentes, Jr.'s picture as Israel Douglas faced sentencing for his death.

The victim's sister, Rose Gonzales, shared her heartbreak and final words to the man who took her brother's life.

"I hope you know how bad you destroyed our family and that you ruined our lives forever," she said.

In November of 2021, Fuentes had just finished his shift at Amazon when Douglas slammed into his car near Cedar and Florence in southeast Fresno.

The 23-year-old died after suffering major injuries in the collision, leaving his family and fiancée behind.

Back in 2019, Fuentes was honored after saving a baby he found lying in the middle of a Madera County roadway.

"My brother is remembered as a hero, he was kind, he was loving, he was caring, he was so giving," Gonzales said. "My brother was a big mama's boy and one of the funniest people I know. We miss him so much."

Last month, Douglas pleaded no contest to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and DUI causing great bodily injury.

His defense attorney, David Jones, wanted the family to know how sorry Douglas was for their loss - and his deep regret for his part in causing that pain. It's anguish he said Douglas could relate to.

"He can understand their pain as he lost his own father to a hit-and-run driver barely one month before this incident happened," Jones said.

Jones also said Douglas was abandoned by his mother at an early age and his own brother was killed while he was in foster care.

While the family expected the maximum term of 9 years following the no-contest plea, Judge Samuel Dalesandro sentenced Douglas to 6 years, and 8 months in prison. He explained that decision was based on the defendant's age, history, and the facts of the case.

"It's difficult to sentence as this court can see given the circumstances," Superior Court of Fresno County Judge Samuel Dalesandro said.

Fuentes' family says he fought to stay alive for 5 days.

He even turned 24 in the hospital before he died.

Douglas had three passengers in his car who were also hurt in the crash but survived.

The judge said because the case involved loss of life and multiple people seriously injured, probation was not granted to Douglas.