5 shot, 2 dead in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Ducor that has killed two people and left three others fighting for their lives.

It happened at the gas station known as Ducor Handy Market on Avenue 56 near Highway 65 just before 4 pm Thursday.

Deputies say five people were shot. Two have died from their injuries and three are in critical condition.

Deputies arrived at the market to find one man who had been shot, and they learned another victim was already at the hospital.

Later in the investigation, deputies learned three other gunshot victims had arrived at a Delano hospital. At this time, they believe those victims are connected to the original shooting.

It is not known what led to the shooting at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

