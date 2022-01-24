car chase

Driver arrested after leading authorities on chase through Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Deputies have arrested a man accused of driving under the influence and leading authorities on a chase through Fresno County Monday morning.

Officials say it started around 2 am along Highway 99 near Manning Avenues.

A deputy tried to stop a driver they suspected of DUI. But the driver refused to stop, and a chase ensued toward Kingsburg.

The suspect was able to get away from the deputy. Kingsburg police officers tried to stop the driver with a spike strip, but the suspect drove off.

The California Highway Patrol's helicopter crew followed the driver and found the vehicle crashed down an embankment.

Authorities arrested the man in the driver's seat.

A woman in the passenger seat was taken to a hospital with injuries. Her condition has not been released. Officials say they plan to arrest her, too.

