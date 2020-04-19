drunk driving

Drunk driver and passengers injured in head-on crash in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A drunk driver and his passengers suffered serious injuries in a head-on crash in Visalia.

Twenty-year-old Alexander Huerta was under the influence when he slammed into an SUV at the intersection of Dinuba and Robin just before midnight.

Huerta and the two other people in his car suffered moderate to major injuries in the collision.

Emergency teams rushed them to Kaweah Delta for treatment. The driver that Huerta crashed into didn't suffer any injuries.
