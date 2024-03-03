3 hospitalized following Fresno County DUI crash

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a DUI crash that injured three people.

It happened just after 1:00 a.m. Sunday on Highway 41 and Floral Avenue.

Officials say two people in their 50s were in a Ford pick-up, heading Southbound on 41, when a 45-year-old woman driving a Chevy Malibu blew through a stop sign on Floral Avenue, colliding into the truck.

The driver of the Chevy had moderate injuries and was arrested for driving under the influence.

The two people in the truck suffered significant injuries to their legs.

All three were taken to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment.