2 killed, 2 hospitalized in suspected DUI crash near Reedley, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people have died following a head-on suspected DUI crash near Reedley Sunday evening.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened after 6 pm on Road 56 near Avenue 430.

Officers say 43-year-old Blake Benham of Dinuba was driving a Ford truck when he drifted into oncoming traffic, crashing head-on with a Nissan Rogue.

Two people inside the Rogue died from their injuries. Two others were taken to Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries.

Benham had minor injuries. He was arrested for driving under the influence and manslaughter. He was booked in the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility.