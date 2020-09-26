FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspected DUI driver caused a four-car collision in southeast Fresno overnight.
Investigators say the driver of a white SUV was speeding east on Kings Canyon when the person ran a red light at Clovis Avenue, causing a chain-reaction crash, sending a Nissan underneath a big rig.
Despite the damage, only minor injuries were reported.
Officers say the driver who caused the wreck is suspected of being under the influence of prescription drugs and alcohol.
Suspected DUI driver causes four-car crash in southeast Fresno, police say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News