Suspected DUI driver causes four-car crash in southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspected DUI driver caused a four-car collision in southeast Fresno overnight.

Investigators say the driver of a white SUV was speeding east on Kings Canyon when the person ran a red light at Clovis Avenue, causing a chain-reaction crash, sending a Nissan underneath a big rig.

Despite the damage, only minor injuries were reported.

Officers say the driver who caused the wreck is suspected of being under the influence of prescription drugs and alcohol.
