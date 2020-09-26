Suspected DUI driver causes four-car crash in southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspected DUI driver caused a four-car collision in southeast Fresno overnight.Investigators say the driver of a white SUV was speeding east on Kings Canyon when the person ran a red light at Clovis Avenue, causing a chain-reaction crash, sending a Nissan underneath a big rig.Despite the damage, only minor injuries were reported.Officers say the driver who caused the wreck is suspected of being under the influence of prescription drugs and alcohol.