New Dutch Bros location now open in central Fresno

Residents in central Fresno have a new place to get their coffee fix.

Residents in central Fresno have a new place to get their coffee fix.

Residents in central Fresno have a new place to get their coffee fix.

Residents in central Fresno have a new place to get their coffee fix.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Residents in central Fresno have a new place to get their coffee fix.

Dutch Bros has opened its newest valley location.

Customers lined up early Thursday morning on Clinton and Cedar avenues to grab a coffee, lemonade, tea or rebel.

The new spot opened at 5:30 am, just a block away from McLane High School.

It has a drive-thru and walk-up window.

Free merchandise was handed out to some of the first customers.

Dutch Bros locations across the Valley are currently holding a fundraiser for the Central California Food Bank.

Through February 18, $1 from every Dutch Luv Featured Drink will be donated to the organization.