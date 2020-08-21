FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville is reopening again to guests at 12 p.m. on Friday.
In a meeting this week, the Tule River Tribal Council approved reopening the casino's doors after closely monitoring the COVID-19 cases in Tulare County.
Visitors will once again be able to enjoy their favorite table games and slot machines.
The Grizzly Food Court will also be open 24-hours a day, with limited capacity. The Forest Buffet will remain closed to guests.
Officials say the health and safety of the staff and guests will remain a top priority.
The casino closed its doors for a second time in July due to the county's increasing amount of coronavirus cases.
It had previously reopened in June.
Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville reopening to guests on Friday
Visitors will once again be able to enjoy their favorite table games and slot machines.
CASINO
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News