Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville reopening to guests on Friday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville is reopening again to guests at 12 p.m. on Friday.In a meeting this week, the Tule River Tribal Council approved reopening the casino's doors after closely monitoring the COVID-19 cases in Tulare County.Visitors will once again be able to enjoy their favorite table games and slot machines.The Grizzly Food Court will also be open 24-hours a day, with limited capacity. The Forest Buffet will remain closed to guests.Officials say the health and safety of the staff and guests will remain a top priority.The casino closed its doors for a second time in July due to the county's increasing amount of coronavirus cases.It had previously reopened in June.