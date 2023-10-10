Police are working to determine who's at fault for a deadly collision in east central Fresno.

Motorcyclist killed in crash in east central Fresno, police say

It happened around 6:30 pm Monday at Chestnut and Weldon.

Police say a silver Toyota SUV was driving south on Chestnut and started to make a left turn onto Weldon.

That's when the SUV collided with a motorcycle that was northbound on Chestnut.

They say the motorcycle rider was in his 20's and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SUV driver and passengers were not injured.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor at this point.