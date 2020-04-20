1 man in hospital after gang-related drive-by shooting at Fresno apartment complex

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are at the scene of a gang-related shooting that injured a man in east central Fresno.

The shooting took place inside the Landing at Fancher Creek apartment complex on Olive and Bailey at about 6:30 pm.



Police say two people were walking back from a nearby store into the apartments when a car drove by, entered the apartment complex, and fired at them.

One of the two people, a man in his twenties, was shot twice: once in the upper leg and once in the shoulder, which was grazed by a bullet. He is in hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive.

The other person was not hurt.

Police say the shooting was gang-related and are reviewing surveillance footage.
