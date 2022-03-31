unemployment California

New CA bill would require the EDD to post its wait times for service

EMBED <>More Videos

New CA bill would require the EDD to post its wait times for service

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new bill that would force California's Employment Development Department to post wait times for services has been unanimously approved.

The bill now moves to the Assembly Appropriations Committee after being approved on Wednesday by the Assembly Insurance Committee.

RELATED: CA EDD cuts benefits to new moms as it investigates massive disability fraud

Fresno Assemblymember Jim Patterson introduced AB 1821.

It would require the EDD to post on its website the current average processing times for unemployment claims and the average number of days it takes for claimants to be contacted by the agency.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, over 26 million Californians have filed for unemployment benefits.

RELATED: EDD claims California man is in prison, orders him to return his jobless benefits

But, many people who applied for the funds said they had to wait several months for their claims to be processed.

WATCH: California EDD: Special investigation looks at the state's unemployment crisis
EMBED More News Videos

We are looking at California's EDD issues in "Broke: California's Unemployment Crisis."



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscaliforniaunemployment californiacalifornia state assemblypoliticsunemployment
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UNEMPLOYMENT CALIFORNIA
CA mom goes into premature labor after EDD freezes benefits
EDD cuts benefits to new moms amid massive disability fraud
EDD tells woman to prove she's a real worker, then locks her out
Scammers tried to use Assemblyman's office in EDD fraud scheme
TOP STORIES
Deputies exchange gunfire with robbery suspects in Tulare County
Innocent woman dies after being hit by car being chased by Sanger PD
Biden planning to tap oil reserve to control gas prices
Lawmaker calls for audit after CA 'loses' billions of gallons of water
Biden to mark Transgender Day of Visibility with new actions
Bill focused on catalytic converter thefts heads to CA Assembly
Police ID man shot, killed after attacking Fresno police detective
Show More
Street vendor robbed at gunpoint in Tulare, deputies say
McDonald's liability lawsuit: Metal in Oakhurst biscuits & gravy
Teen who died at FL park was turned away from other rides: Cousin
Betty White's Carmel-by-the-Sea home lists for $7.9 million
Ukrainian president says defense is at a 'turning point'
More TOP STORIES News