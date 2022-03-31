New CA bill would require the EDD to post its wait times for service

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=10920617" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> We are looking at California's EDD issues in "Broke: California's Unemployment Crisis."

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new bill that would force California's Employment Development Department to post wait times for services has been unanimously approved.The bill now moves to the Assembly Appropriations Committee after being approved on Wednesday by the Assembly Insurance Committee.Fresno Assemblymember Jim Patterson introduced AB 1821.It would require the EDD to post on its website the current average processing times for unemployment claims and the average number of days it takes for claimants to be contacted by the agency.Since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, over 26 million Californians have filed for unemployment benefits.But, many people who applied for the funds said they had to wait several months for their claims to be processed.