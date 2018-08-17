Access to a college education made easier for high school students and adults

Students at two Fresno Unified campuses will soon be able to take their high school courses and attend college on the same campus.Friday leaders with Fresno Unified and Fresno City College gathered to celebrate "Neighborhood Campus.""They can take classes at night so they are with us during the day and they can get ahead and begin gathering transcript credit by going to college in the evening on their own school campus. It is a win, win on all respects," said Fresno Unified Superintendent, Bob Nelson.He is excited Edison High School and Sunnyside High School will be home to college courses at night starting this semester."Neighborhood Campus" courses will also be available to adults making college accessible to everyone."As we continue our partnership we will see more of our offerings here and elsewhere throughout the city. It really is about breaking down the barriers that people have. So we can make education more accessible for everyone," said Carole Goldsmith, Fresno City College President.Every Monday and Wednesday Sunnyside High will have a variety of courses that include, Introduction to Health Careers, Photography, and Hip Hop Dance.Every Tuesday and Thursday Edison High will have courses that feature Beginning Guitar, Introduction to Business and Reading & Composition."The one thing that we are doing is trying to bring college closer to people and sending the message that hey education is good for you," said Nelson. "It is good for the soul it is good to learn new thing and this an opportunity to have career advancement as well."In the future, Fresno City College will move courses from Edison High to their new satellite campus that will be built near Gaston Middle School in Southwest Fresno.Registration for courses begins on Monday, classes begin on August 27th and will cost $46 per unit.