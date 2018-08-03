Backpack and supplies giveaway at Maya Cinemas

It's back to school time for many Valley families.School supplies can be costly, so Maya Cinemas along with Jamba Juice are teaming up to help hundreds of kids."It's going to help a lot. We have seven kids, the youngest three are in elementary, and any school supplies that can help us will be great," said mother, Jackie Jones.Jackie wanted to bring her kids out not only get a backpack.But also get them outdoors to do something fun before school starts especially since it's her son's birthday.Over 1,000 kids including Jackie's, got a backpack.Thanks to several businesses the kids also got these popcorn bags filled with freebies."Besides the supplies that are in there, we have things like Pieology donated 1,000 kid pizzas to go in the backpacks as well. We also have yogurt from Yougurtland, they gave a thousand cards, and these are all things, the Old Spaghetti Factory. I see the mascot from Island Water Park; they gave a free admission ticket to each child receiving a backpack."On top of all their freebies, students who ride their bikes to school will be a little safer thanks to the Fresno Fire Department. They gave away helmets."Thank you to the community for putting this on, for all the kids out here and experience, they had a great time," said Jackie Jones.