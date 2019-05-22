California bill proposing later school start times passes through state senate

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- New legislation may require that all schools in California start no earlier than 8:30 a.m.SB 328 passed in the California State Senate Tuesday.The bill, sponsored by the California State PTA, has gained support from medical professionals, law enforcement, and education advocates.Some districts have already made the change and experts say that they have seen increases in attendance, academic performance, and graduation rates.Opponents to the bill say that it would hurt students involved in sports or extra-curricular activities because they would get home much later. They say those teens may end up going to sleep later than they do now.