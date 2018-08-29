SCHOOL BUS

Seat belts will be required on all school buses in California by 2035

EMBED </>More Videos

This week Governor Jerry Brown signed Assembly Bill 1798, a bill that would require all school buses in California have seat belts with shoulder and lap belts by July 2035.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
This week Governor Jerry Brown signed Assembly Bill 1798, a bill that would require all school buses in California have seat belts with shoulder and lap belts by July 2035.

That is becoming a reality in many school districts already, Fresno Unified began preparing years ago.

"The school board invested $5 million in replacing dozens of our buses. So we have slowly but aggressively over the last few years replacing our bus fleet," said Miguel Arias, Fresno Unified School District.

Arias says Fresno Unified began to prepare for the transition years ago because of a change in state law back in 2004.

All school buses purchased in California have had seat belts since July 2004 or July 2005, depending on the design and size of the bus.

"Our busses are designed to be probably the safest vehicles on the roads. Both from the physical and engineering design that busses have and as well as the color," he said.

Fresno Unified already has 104 new buses with seat belts and will phase out old buses without seat belts long before the deadline.

"Purchasing a bus is actually a pretty long process, and our plan for the replacement of the remaining ten buses would have us replacing all the buses by 2022."

School districts in California have the option to either retrofit their old buses with seat belts before 2035 or purchase new buses with seat belts.

Fresno Unified thought the best option for student safety would to be purchase new ones.

Each new bus will cost about $200,000, and Fresno Unified invested in additional safety upgrades and features that include security cameras, air conditioning, Wi-Fi and use of compressed gas instead of diesel fuel.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationschool bussafetykeep kids safeFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCHOOL BUS
VIDEO: Indiana school bus driver accused of letting kids take the wheel
Parents call police after electric fence put up near bus stop
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Vacaville bus driver accused of abusing 8-year-old with autism
School bus driver fell asleep, crashed, lied to CHP
More school bus
EDUCATION
Students create board game focused on deportation
'Inside Out' mural transforms messages of personal identity into work of art
Local program guarantees path to higher education for Valley students
Fresno State's "Make a Difference" teach conference addresses teacher shortage in California
Fresno City College discusses future expansion plans with public
More Education
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News