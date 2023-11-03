Driver, student injured after shots fired into Raleigh, NC school van: 'happened so fast'

A driver and student were hurt when shots were fired into a school van earlier this week in Raleigh.

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A driver and student were hurt when shots were fired into a school van earlier this week in Raleigh, North Carolina.

At 6:33 a.m. on Monday, Raleigh police responded to a call of a shooting involving an occupied vehicle.

One adult and three students were inside the van at the time and were not directly hit by gunfire. However, the driver and a student were taken to the hospital with minor injuries from broken glass.

Three other unoccupied cars were also hit by gunfire, and one building was hit.

RELATED: Biden and the first lady travel to Maine to mourn with the community after the mass shooting

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

ABC Raleigh-Durham affiliate WTVD spoke with a distraught mom, whose two teenage kids were in the van.

"My oldest daughter jumped from the back seat to the front to try to shield her sister. And it just happened so fast. The girls then called me and told me that they van had been shot up," Camilla Morgan said.

She has kept her kids home from school all week because of the shooting.

"Nobody has reassured us that these kids are going to be safe. My youngest daughter has autism. And she constantly is like, 'Mom I don't want to get on it. I don't want to get on that van, I don't want to get on that van' I don't have anything to reassure them that they're going to be safe," Morgan said.

She said her older child sprained her arm trying protect their sibling. It's in a sling right now, but she is expected to be OK.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 919-996-1193.