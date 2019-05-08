education

Clovis East students showcase their skills learned in medical training program

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis East students were able to showcase what they've learned as part of a hands-on medical training program.

Students demonstrated their skills in taking blood pressure, measuring pulse and respiration, and even how to deliver a baby.

Doctor Kelly Eichmann says it's crucial for these students to have this hands-on experience to get a preview of a potential career.

"It's different when you read it in a textbook, or watch it in a video, or talk about it in a classroom," said Eichmann. "It's another thing to go and see and smell and touch and see do you really want to choose this medical career as your pathway."

This is Eichmann's fifth time running the course, and she has helped design it into what it is today.

Her goal is to expose, inform, and inspire these students into a career in the medical industry.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcloviseducationmedicalhigh school
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EDUCATION
Fresno City College celebrates National Dance Day
Fresno Unified board member threatened coach over son's match: Report
SpaceX launch sends 3D bioprinter, supplies to space station
School that warned about lunch debt now accepting donation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Show More
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
More TOP STORIES News