'Everything was absolutely perfect;' Clovis High 2020 graduates get their diplomas

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- High school graduates from across Central California are getting their diplomas very differently this year.

On Tuesday, several hundred Clovis High seniors received their recognition with their families 15 minutes apart.

The pomp and circumstance still went on Tuesday, only without a crowd of cheering onlookers. Beaming graduates still had jitters - and emotion.

"Just so many memories, I'm really going to miss this place."

Since the pandemic forced schools across the country to change how students graduate, staff at Clovis High worked hard to add personal touches and meaningful moments.

"I think it's actually made it great. I got to walk through this morning, and I just love that experience. I got to see previous teachers and staff from Clark and Clovis High, which made it super special," said graduate Jordyn Pfalzgraff.

When the school year started, senior class president Jordyn Pfalzgraff and her mother, Kendra would never have expected it to end like this: without goodbyes or a typical graduation ceremony.

"I was initially unsure of what to expect and when they kept saying virtual graduation, I was like oh. But then it became a graduation experience and those words made it sound a lot better and I'll tell you- it's been amazing," Kendra said.

The ceremony was much more intimate, with parents able to be much closer to the experience.

The night the graduates were originally going to get their diplomas will still be a special night. At 7:30 that evening the district will unveil the complete video, which includes class speeches and songs.
