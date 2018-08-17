Dinuba High helping prep the next generation of medical professionals

Dinuba High School is getting national recognition for the Medical Academy.Dressed in gray scrubs, a group of Dinuba High School seniors are getting ready for their future careers in the medical field. Since they were freshman, the group has worked on mastering their craft through the Med. Academy.At Dinuba, it's been molding students into professionals for 10 years now. Students like senior Jacob Rodriguez, who said he now knows what the field is truly about."The biggest thing I have learned is not to go into the medical field for the actual money and more for the passion of it. More for the passion of giving back to the community and for the love of the job."Others like Melissa Valdez have reaped the benefits. She graduated last year and will soon be attending Vanguard University."The Med Academy has made me the person I am today, I wouldn't be so enthusiastic. I wouldn't have the speaking capability today without the faculty that has helped me be who I am today."Before students returned from vacation the program hit another milestone, one Med. Academy lead, Tonya Pennebaker, says they're very excited to receive."This summer we were recognized as a distinguished academy, and the distinction is the highest award you can get in the NAF Foundation."They are one of only 38 across the entire nation to get this recognition from NAF-- the National Academy Foundation. Now they'll take that win and use it to continue helping the community.Senior Makyla Gonzalez said, "I want to help people growing up and even getting to learn from our teacher. We are taught about all the fields that are out there and how we can influence and help, not just the rest of the world, but what is right here in Dinuba."