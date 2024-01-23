Visalia's first inclusive playground officially open

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The new Mooney Grove inclusive playground is now open to the public.

It is uniquely designed for kids living with disabilities and is wheelchair accessible.

Tulare County Parks and Recreation had been planning this park for over a year and says it's the only playground in Tulare County that is made for everyone.

The park cost just over $500,000.

Funding was made possible through a grant from Central Valley Regional Center and Tulare County.

Families can go to the park for free on weekdays.

From Friday through Sunday, there is a fee of $6 per car or $3 for seniors or disabled community members.