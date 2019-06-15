education

Fresno State gets million-dollar boost helping students become math teachers

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State's mathematics department is giving students a million reasons to consider math as a major.

"When students become a math major, they have opportunities to go anywhere they want to," said Rajee Amarasinghe Chair of the mathematics department.

Recently the university received a $1.4 million dollar grant to help those who want to become math teachers. In their junior and senior year, they will receive a $10,000 scholarship. Amarasinghe this will greatly benefit students.

"They will take classes in the afternoons and go to student teaching in the morning," he said. "They practically don't have any time to work."

It is no secret the United States is facing a teacher shortage. According to Amarasinghe math departments are struggling. He said they have to change attitudes towards the subject if they ever hope to fix the problem.

"The joy of math has changed, people have just learned how to plug the numbers into formulas and produce answers, rather than seeing math as a fun thing to do," he said.

To create interest, the department is reaching out to community colleges and even high schools. Only students in the Integrated Credential Program will be eligible for the scholarship. Fresno State will have enough funds to offer it for the next five years, with the goal of enticing more to become mathematicians.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresnofresno stateeducationteachermath
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EDUCATION
Fresno City College celebrates National Dance Day
Fresno Unified board member threatened coach over son's match: Report
SpaceX launch sends 3D bioprinter, supplies to space station
School that warned about lunch debt now accepting donation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Show More
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News