Coronavirus

Fresno State summer courses offered online only

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It could be longer before we see students back on campus at Fresno State.

After the university decided to close their doors, it wasn't long before they had to address the upcoming summer session.

"We have thousands and thousands of people on campus every day when things are operating normally, so it just made sense to move everything into the virtual environment through summer," said Associate Dean Dr. Daniel Bernard.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Fresno State will be offering summer courses only online.

"I think we're exercising an abundance of caution," Bernard said, "but also following the directive to shelter in place in the county and for the city and we really don't know it's a fluid situation."

Skylar Karle is a senior at Fresno State, who shared her experience of the online transition for students.

"I'm a person who likes to learn in classrooms," she said. "I like to collaborate with my professors and my peers, so that transition was a little odd at first."

Half of the university's summer courses were already set to be online. For the other half, professors either had to adapt the coursework or cancel the class if it couldn't cater to an online format.

"The professors at Fresno State are really doing a good job in making the transition easy for the students and making sure we have the technology and tools we need to succeed," Karle added.

Online summer course registration is still open to students.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresnoeducationcoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
From leotards to face masks, Clovis company manufactures new product
Fresno 'shelter-in-place' order extended, now mandatory
Updates on California's response to COVID-19 pandemic
Avoid family gatherings this Easter Sunday: Fresno County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno 'shelter-in-place' order extended, now mandatory
Central California coronavirus cases
20 more patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Fresno County
Avoid family gatherings this Easter Sunday: Fresno County
Updates on California's response to COVID-19 pandemic
Clovis residents could be fined $1k for not following stay at home order
Coronavirus: Madera woman loses mother and will miss granddaughter's birth
Show More
White House points to hopeful signs as deaths keep rising
Reedley DMV employee tests positive for COVID-19, officials say
Victim arrives at Fresno hospital with severe injuries after apparent attack
3.4 magnitude earthquake shakes near Coalinga, USGS says
Merced County couple dies within hours of each other from COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News