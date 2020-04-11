Fresno State summer courses offered online only

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It could be longer before we see students back on campus at Fresno State.After the university decided to close their doors, it wasn't long before they had to address the upcoming summer session."We have thousands and thousands of people on campus every day when things are operating normally, so it just made sense to move everything into the virtual environment through summer," said Associate Dean Dr. Daniel Bernard.Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Fresno State will be offering summer courses only online."I think we're exercising an abundance of caution," Bernard said, "but also following the directive to shelter in place in the county and for the city and we really don't know it's a fluid situation."Skylar Karle is a senior at Fresno State, who shared her experience of the online transition for students."I'm a person who likes to learn in classrooms," she said. "I like to collaborate with my professors and my peers, so that transition was a little odd at first."Half of the university's summer courses were already set to be online. For the other half, professors either had to adapt the coursework or cancel the class if it couldn't cater to an online format."The professors at Fresno State are really doing a good job in making the transition easy for the students and making sure we have the technology and tools we need to succeed," Karle added.Online summer course registration is still open to students.