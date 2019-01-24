EDUCATION

Lawmaker seeking dress code for parents at school

Many schools enforce dress codes for students, but now one lawmaker wants to apply that to parents.

The idea came after Tennessee Representative Antonio Parkinson says he received calls about parents picking up their children while wearing clothing that encourages gang activity or attire that was too revealing for school.

His proposed dress code bill would be part of a larger code of conduct that would also ban adults from cursing, fighting, or being high or drunk on campus.
