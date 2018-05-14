Too many students + Not enough space

The answer? An issue that Los Banos schools are facing.

Volta Elementary is adding portables to alleviate crowding.

Details on why district officials are hoping a bond measure will help solve the problem..coming up at 5. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/B5Brrpa87m — Nathalie Granda (@NathalieABC30) May 14, 2018

The Los Banos Unified School District is depending on a $65 million bond measure to fix the overcrowding issues at their schools.The bond, called Measure "X," will be on the June ballot.Superintendent Mark Marshall said with more people moving into Los Banos from the bay area; they're adding around 300 students a year."You have elementary schools built for seven or eight hundred kids that are now pushing the thousand in many cases," Marshall said.Marshall said the measure would help relieve overcrowding by expanding space at several campuses. They'll also make necessary repairs, and even build a new elementary school."We're looking at possibly adding a wing at Pacheco High School and some classes at Creekside Junior High School. There's a lot of different upgrades throughout the district," Marshall said.Schools, like Volta Elementary, are trying to create more space. The campus broke ground on Monday to install new portables.The bond will be paid through property tax, and district officials said taxpayers would not be charged any extra money, because it would be an extension of a current tax.Along with new buildings, district officials said the money will also be used to upgrade Loftin Stadium, modernize classrooms, and improve student safety at schools.