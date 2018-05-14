EDUCATION

Los Banos Unified depending on bond to fix overcrowded schools

EMBED </>More Videos

The Los Banos Unified School District is depending on a $65 million bond measure in fix the overcrowding issues at their schools. (KFSN)

By
LOS BANOS, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Los Banos Unified School District is depending on a $65 million bond measure to fix the overcrowding issues at their schools.

The bond, called Measure "X," will be on the June ballot.

Superintendent Mark Marshall said with more people moving into Los Banos from the bay area; they're adding around 300 students a year.

"You have elementary schools built for seven or eight hundred kids that are now pushing the thousand in many cases," Marshall said.

Marshall said the measure would help relieve overcrowding by expanding space at several campuses. They'll also make necessary repairs, and even build a new elementary school.

"We're looking at possibly adding a wing at Pacheco High School and some classes at Creekside Junior High School. There's a lot of different upgrades throughout the district," Marshall said.

Schools, like Volta Elementary, are trying to create more space. The campus broke ground on Monday to install new portables.

The bond will be paid through property tax, and district officials said taxpayers would not be charged any extra money, because it would be an extension of a current tax.

Along with new buildings, district officials said the money will also be used to upgrade Loftin Stadium, modernize classrooms, and improve student safety at schools.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationproperty taxesschool fundingbondseducationLos Banos
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Students create board game focused on deportation
'Inside Out' mural transforms messages of personal identity into work of art
Local program guarantees path to higher education for Valley students
Fresno State's "Make a Difference" teach conference addresses teacher shortage in California
Fresno City College discusses future expansion plans with public
More Education
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News