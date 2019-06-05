Education

Man who played fortune cookie numbers wins $344.6 million Powerball jackpot

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. -- A Cumberland County man has come forward as North Carolina's $344.6 million Powerball jackpot winner, the largest in NC history.

Charles Jackson Jr., 66, said he checked his ticket Tuesday morning and realized he won the large powerball jackpot.

"I never expected to win, I just got lucky," Jackson said at a news conference Tuesday evening.



Jackson has been playing the same number for years, mostly at the same place and he added that he's happy the ticket came from his regular location because "they are nice people."

The ticket was sold at Carlie C's on North Main Street in Hope Mills.

The store could get $50,000 because of the win.

Jackson plans to donate some of his winnings to charity, including St. Jude's Children's Hospital, Shriners Hospitals for Children and Wounded Warriors.

Jackson said that after some googling, he realized he won the entire $344.6 million.

"I'm still going to wear my jeans, maybe newer ones," Jackson said jokingly.

Jackson is retired and was just playing the lottery.

He owned a military supply store for years near Fort Bragg.

Jackson added that he has been playing the same numbers for years, which he found in a fortune cookie after eating at a restaurant with his family.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcumberland countypowerballfeel goodlottery
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Show More
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News