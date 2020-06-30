State Superintendent Tony Thurmond holds hearing on school police reforms

FRESNO, Calif. -- State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted a hearing regarding school police reforms."Task Force on Safe Schools Hearing" included researchers, police organizations, and legislators discussing the impacts of school police programs on school campuses and strategies for school safety.Thurmond discussed a framework for restorative justice and de-escalation tactics. The State Superintendent also called for better training on implicit bias and improved data collection on expulsions and disciplinarian actions.Last week, the California Department of Education announced it will "accelerate research" into the potential harms caused by police intervention in schoolsThurmond said the Department of Education is working to re-imagine student support and discipline. Some options include reducing or eliminating police presence on campus and adding more mental health counseling services.