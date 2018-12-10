EDUCATION

Straight A's don't lead to career success: Wharton professor

EMBED </>More Videos

Straight A's not the best goal, says Wharton professor. Report from December 10, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA --
Should you push your child to get straight A's?

A recent New York times op-ed, written by Adam Grant, Professor of Psychology at Wharton, seeks to change the notion that perfect GPAs lead to more successful lives.

"If they make one tiny mistake, if they get a B plus or maybe even a little bit worse, they feel like their lives are over," Grant said.

Grant argues important skills - like creativity and leadership - aren't tied to a report card.

"If your goal is to get straight A's, you spend so much time studying that you haven't built your leadership skills, your experience of collaboration, and over time, those skills become increasingly important," Grant said.

The author of 'Originals' says students should study less and embrace those extracurricular experiences, even take a class outside of their comfort zones.

"Even if you feel like you underachieved a little bit at school, that could actually prepare you to overachieve in life," Grant said.

Some readers disagree with Grant's take. One writing: "It's possible that you're overgeneralizing about a students and the faculty who teach them."

Another adding, "This (piece) is not only simplistic and filled with inaccurate stereotypes, but it reeks of privilege."

ABC News spoke with a group of college students to find out how important academic excellence is to them:

"I think if I was going directly into the job market, it would be different. Because I am going to stay in academia, I need to focus on my GPA and try to get the highest one possible and straight A's are an important part of that," senior Jessica Lang said.

"We also are kind of in an environment where people do strive for A's and there is that pressure and it's kind of hard to ignore it," junior Minah Suh said.

Grant adds, "I don't think it's necessarily the case that everyone is automatically going to expect you to have perfect grades in order to give you a shot."

To read Grant's essay, visit The New York Times' site.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationphilly newsuniversity of pennsylvaniastudentscollege
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Student walks stage for graduation despite spinal injury
Merced County cracks down on truancy
Nebraska principal on leave after banning Christmas decorations
Classmates help two students learn to talk and listen after getting Cochlear Implants
More Education
Top Stories
Dozens displaced after fire damages apartments in Mendota
Child caught on camera stealing packages off porch
Fire crews rescue multiple reptiles from burning home
One killed by vehicle on Highway 99 on-ramp
New study suggests birth months may be linked to ADHD
Man charged more than $1,000 for Burger King penny Whopper deal
Woman pinned to toll booth by own car: Police
Fast-food employees arrested for lacing kid's meal with ecstasy
Show More
5 children killed in house fire in Ohio
Car crashes into Starbucks in central Fresno
Fire breaks out in Visalia home
Tulare police officer shot, police dog killed after chase turns into shootout
Man hit intentionally by mini van in Southwest Fresno, police say
More News