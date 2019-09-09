DENVER -- A Denver teacher went into labor and gave birth on the sidewalk outside her school.
Lindsay Agbalokwu is a sixth grade English teacher at a middle school in the Denver Public Schools district.
She was not due until Sept. 17. She went to school and presented an award during a school assembly in the morning.
But soon she realized she needed to go to the hospital. However it was too late.
"Then all of a sudden, it was just so much pressure and pain, I was like, 'I think she's coming now! I think we need to just call 911,'" Agbalokwu told KMGH.
A fellow teacher and her principal put down a sleeping bag and started helping her. Firefighters soon arrived and finished the delivery.
"I just like randomly think about it and text my mom, 'I just gave birth on the sidewalk outside my school!' This is so crazy!" Agbalokwu said.
Her daughter, Zara, came into the world healthy and weighing 8 pounds 6 ounces.
'I think she's coming now': Teacher gives birth to healthy baby girl at Denver middle school
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News