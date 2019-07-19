Tuition increase proposed for University of California schools

LOS ANGELES -- A new proposal could mean higher tuition for University of California schools.
The plan presented at a UC Board of Regents meeting Thursday would increase tuition fees for incoming first-year students and transfer students. Presenters said the cost of tuition would then freeze for up to six years at that price.
The move is an effort to prevent double-digit increases and would provide more support for students in need, with one-third of every tuition dollar going toward financial aid.
The board did not yet have a timeline for when the plan would be implemented.
