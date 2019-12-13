Valley Focus: Local Students Can Enter the Slick Rock Student Film Festival

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Students can show off their creativity and win prizes at the Slick Rock Student Film Festival.
The competition is open to Central Valley students in grades 7-12. Tulare County Office of Education organizes the competition every year and showcases the work of hundreds of students.
TCOE Public Information Officer Rob Herman and past Slick Rock winner Kaleb Kent discussed the competition with Valley Focus host Liz Harrison December 11, 2019 in the ABC30 studios.
Kent won in the 2019 Advertising category for his commercial. Slick Rock has several categories from PSAs to Documentary.
Students use everything from iPads to industry quality cameras to record their projects. The deadline to enter the 2020 Slick Rock Student Film Festival is March 6, 2020.
Finalists will get to walk the red carpet during a special ceremony at Visalia Fox Theatre in May. Get more information on how to enter at http://www.tcoe.org/slickrock/
