More Central Valley elementary schools can now hold in-person classes

The list includes schools in Tulare, Fresno, Kings, Merced and Madera counties that were granted waivers.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several schools Central California have been given the green light to reopen campuses after being closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The California Department of Public Health has released a list of schools from across the state that have been granted a waiver to hold in-person classes.

The list includes schools in Tulare, Fresno, Kings, Merced and Madera counties. (Scroll down to see the full list)

Experts say the science points towards letting elementary school kids go to school.

Here is the full list of Central Valley schools that, as of October 20, were granted the waiver:

FRESNO COUNTY - 85 schools


  • A.L. Conner Elementary School
  • Alta Elementary School
  • Burrel Union Elementary School
  • Carden School of Fresno
  • Caruthers Elementary School
  • Charlie Keyan Armenian Community School
  • Citrus Middle School
  • Clay Joint Elementary School District
  • Clovis Unified - Boris Elementary
  • Clovis Unified - Bud Rank Elementary
  • Clovis Unified - Cedarwood Elementary
  • Clovis Unified - Century Elementary
  • Clovis Unified - Clovis Elementary
  • Clovis Unified- Cole Elementary
  • Clovis Unified - Copper Hills Elementary
  • Clovis Unified - Dry Creek Elementary
  • Clovis Unified - Francher Creek Elementary
  • Clovis Unified - Fort Washington Elementary
  • Clovis Unified - Freedom Elementary
  • Clovis Unified - Fugman Elementary
  • Clovis Unified - Garfield Elementary
  • Clovis Unified - Gettysburg Elementary
  • Clovis Unified - Jefferson Elementary
  • Clovis Unified - Liberty Elementary
  • Clovis Unified - Lincoln Elementary
  • Clovis Unified - Maple Creek Elementary
  • Clovis Unified - Mickey Cox Elementary
  • Clovis Unified - Miramonte Elementary
  • Clovis Unified - Mountain View Elementary
  • Clovis Unified - Nelson Elementary
  • Clovis Unified - Oraze Elementary
  • Clovis Unified - Pinedale Elementary
  • Clovis Unified - Reagan Elementary
  • Clovis Unified - Red Bank Elementary
  • Clovis Unified - Riverview Elementary
  • Clovis Unified - Sierra Vista Elementary
  • Clovis Unified - Tarpey Elementary
  • Clovis Unified - Temperance-Kutner Elementary
  • Clovis Unified - Valley Oak Elementary
  • Clovis Unified - Weldon Elementary
  • Clovis Unified - Woods Elementary
  • Clovis Unified - Young Elementary
  • Dunlap Elementary School
  • Edison-Bethune Charter School
  • Faith Christian Academy
  • Fowler Unified School District -Malaga Elementary
  • Fowler Unified School District -Marshall Elementary
  • Fowler Unified School District -Fremont Elementary
  • Fresno Adventist Academy
  • Fresno Christian School
  • Fresno Unified - Vinland Elementary
  • Fresno Unified - Webster Elementary
  • Fresno Unified - Williams Elementary
  • Fresno Unified - Wilson Elementary
  • Fresno Unified - Winchell Elementary
  • Fresno Unified - Wishon Elementary
  • Fresno Unified - Wolters Elementary
  • Fresno Unified - Yokomi Elementary
  • General Grant Middle School
  • Goldenrod Elementary School
  • Great Western Elementary School
  • Hume Lake Charter School
  • Jefferson Elementary School
  • Kepler Charter School
  • Kerman Christian
  • Kerman Floyd Elementary School
  • Kingsburg Elementary School
  • Laton Elementary School and PreK
  • Liberty Elementary School
  • Lincoln Elementary School
  • McCord Elementary School
  • Morris E. Dailey Charter School
  • Navalencia Middle School
  • Our Lady of Perpetual Help
  • Pine Ridge Elementary School
  • Riverview Elementary School
  • Sheridan Elementary School
  • Silas Bartsch Elementary School
  • St. Anthony's Catholic School
  • St. Helen's Catholic School
  • St. LaSalle Catholic School
  • Sun Empire Elementary School
  • Thomas Law Reed Elementary School
  • Truth Tabernacle Christian School
  • Washington Elementary School


    • KINGS COUNTY - 10 schools


  • Armona Union Academy
  • Cinnamon Elementary
  • Hanford Christian School
  • Island Union Elementary
  • Kings Chapel Christian School (K-6)
  • Lemoore Elelmentary
  • Mary-Immaculate Queen School - Lemoore
  • Meadow Lane Elementary
  • P.W. Engvall Elementary
  • St. Rose-McCarthy Catholic School


    • MADERA COUNTY - 12 schools


  • Alview Elementary School
  • Chawanakee Academy Charter School
  • Chowchilla Adventist Elementary School
  • Dairyland Elementary
  • Ezequiel Tafoya Alvarado Academy Charter
  • Hillside Elementary
  • North Fork School
  • Sherman Thomas Charter School
  • Sierra View Elementary
  • Spring Valley School
  • St. Joachim
  • Webster Elementary


    • MERCED COUNTY - 10 schools


  • Ballico-Cressey Community Charter
  • Campus Park Elementary
  • Cressey Elementary
  • McSwain Union Elementary School
  • Merced River School
  • Our Lady of Mercy School
  • Selma Herndon Elementary
  • Snelling Merced Falls School
  • Yamato Colony Elementary


    • TULARE COUNTY - 14 schools


  • Grace Christian
  • Jefferson Elementary
  • Kennedy Elementary
  • Lincoln Elementary
  • Pleasant View
  • Reagan Elementary
  • Rockford Elementary School
  • Rockyhill Elementary
  • Roosevelt Elementary
  • Sequoia Union
  • Strathmore Elementary
  • Sunnyside Elementary
  • Washington Elementary
  • Traver Elementary


    • You can see the waiver status of all the California schools that applied here.
