More Central Valley elementary schools can now hold in-person classes

The California Department of Public Health has released a list of schools from across the state that have been granted a waiver to hold in-person classes.
The list includes schools in Tulare, Fresno, Kings, Merced and Madera counties. (Scroll down to see the full list)
Experts say the science points towards letting elementary school kids go to school.
Here is the full list of Central Valley schools that, as of October 20, were granted the waiver:
FRESNO COUNTY - 85 schools
KINGS COUNTY - 10 schools
MADERA COUNTY - 12 schools
MERCED COUNTY - 10 schools
TULARE COUNTY - 14 schools
You can see the waiver status of all the California schools that applied here.