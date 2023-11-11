A musical version of the Christmas movie classic "Elf" is hitting the stage in Clovis.

Clovis West bringing holiday cheer with 'Elf the Musical'

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A musical version of the Christmas movie classic "Elf" is hitting the stage in Clovis.

Thursday marked the opening night for the Clovis West area's production of the Broadway musical version of Elf.

The show is just like the movie but with more singing.

There are some cool features in the show including light-up wristbands for the audience that will change colors depending on Buddy's mood.

The show will also be some fake snow throughout the performance.

The musical runs through November 18th at Mercedes Edwards Theater at Clark Intermediate School.

To buy tickets for the musical, click here.