Domestic violence charges won't be filed against Sanger mayor, DA says

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County District Attorney's Office will not file domestic violence charges against the mayor of Sanger.44-year-old Eli Ontiveros was arrested at his home back in December.Ontiveros spoke to Action News after bailing out of the Fresno County jail.He said there was a disturbance at his house and police arrived shortly after to arrest him.Thursday, the Fresno County DA's office released a statement regarding his case.It said after careful review, the office could not prove the allegations against the mayor beyond a reasonable doubt.