End of Watch Fund volunteers leave snacks for first responders during Selma officer's funeral

Volunteers with the End of Watch Fund placed more than 1,000 snack bags and bottled water on each vehicle taking part in the services for fallen Selma police officer Gonzalo Carras

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As thousands gathered inside of Selland Arena to honor the life of Fallen Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr, it was outside that a team of volunteers recognized their service and sacrifice.

First responders that took part in the procession taking Officer Carrasco to his final resting place were greeted with a showing of solidarity in the form of nourishment.

"Showing that little bit of support for every officer, individually, is just really important to show them that we are behind them, that we back them, that we love them and that we are here for them," said Fresno Police Academy Cadet, Jaden Ventura.

He and fellow Cadets joined volunteers with the nonprofit End of Watch Fund to place more than 1,000 snack bags and bottled water on each vehicle taking part in services.

"This is what we signed up for this is the career field we're going into we're just honored and proud to be a part of it," Ventura said.

Retired Elk Grove Police officer and Vice President of the End of Watch Fund, Mark Bartley, says he stopped going to funerals but found a different way to show his support.

"It's always way too easy to relate to the fallen its always way too easy to relate to the murdered officer," he said.

The "Snack Bag Project" started almost a decade ago.

Having gone to line of duty death funerals, Bartley knew first-hand what it's like to need a little encouragement after a difficult day.

In addition to sustenance, each bag has a hand written note or artwork from an elementary school student, offering their condolences.

The nonprofit, based in the Sacramento area has helped raise more than $100,000 for families of fallen officers and have handed out more than 50,000 snack bags over the last decade.

"The climate is not great for law enforcement right now. I think a lot of the public wants to show their appreciation and they get to do that and kids get to do that," Bartley said.

He mentioned the community showing of support.

The non-profit has a website where you can not only donate to the snack bag project.

There are a number of ways to show your support through the End of Watch Fund.