PG&E bills expected to increase in 2024

PG&E customers should expect to see an increase in their bills next year.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- PG &E customers should expect to see an increase in their bills next year.

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has approved a rate hike -- which could increase household bills by about $22 to $32 a month.

CPUC declined PG &E's request for a 26% increase in utility rates but approved an 11% increase.

PG &E said it needs that money to increase the power grid's safety and reliability and prepare for future growth. The company plans to underground two thousand miles of power lines by 2026.

Many local politicians opposed the plan, pointing out that Californians already pay twice the national average for power.

Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher of Yuba City said, "People shouldn't have to choose between insanely high utility bills and power that is delivered reliably and safely to their homes."

The last rate hike requested by PG &E was in 2021 when the utility asked to raise residential prices by 22%. At the time, Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer shared the struggles people were already facing.

"People who are already struggling to make decisions to pay their utilities or their food or their rent, or clothes for their children, and now they're gonna have to struggle even more," said Mayor Dyer.

PG &E also said that inflation was a factor in this request. They're paying more for equipment and labor.

Utility customers should expect the increase to hit their monthly bill starting in January 2024.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.