Showcase of green transportation in the Valley at the first Clean Mobility Summit

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Energy innovation and taking steps towards a clean and renewable future is what brought dozens together in downtown Fresno Wednesday, for the first-ever Clean Mobility Summit, hosted by the Fresno Metro Black Chamber of Commerce.

Director of the California Office of the Small Business Advocate, Tara Lynn Gray calls it recognition of the work being done in the Central Valley.

"Communities need to know what infrastructure is available and what resources are available, and programs like this bring those resources, opportunities to the community level," said Gray.

Governor Newsom's goal is to have all new passenger vehicles be zero-emission by 2035.

"Efforts like this are helping to make sure that communities are ready for this transition, that there are local jobs and that there are direct benefits that are going to flow to communities as we transition to a zero-emission transportation system," said California Energy Commission commissioner, Patricia Monahan.

The chamber, the Clean Shared Mobility Network, and Biz Werx launched a ride-share program, offering access to 30 electric vehicles and 200 e-bikes to college students and people in southwest Fresno.

"And this is important again because our air quality; this is a way for us to move into our cleaner air vehicles, and people to at least give them a try," said Keshia Thomas with the Fresno Career Development Institute.

Dr. Cassandra Little, CEO of the Fresno Metro Black Chamber of Commerce wants to ensure everyone knows how to move into the clean energy space ahead.

"No matter what side you are on that, the future is going to come -- it could be 20 years, but it's going to come, and so I think it's important to start having those conversations -- that's one of the things that I wanted to do with the summit is to start the conversation -- it should not end it," said Little.