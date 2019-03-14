3 top adventure movies to check out in Visalia this week

Read on for the top-ranked adventure films to catch in theaters, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
As Hiccup fulfills his dream of creating a peaceful dragon utopia, Toothless' discovery of an untamed, elusive mate draws the Night Fury away. When danger mounts at home and Hiccup's reign as village chief is tested, both dragon and rider must make impossible decisions to save their kind.
With a Tomatometer Score of 91 percent and an Audience Score of 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Feb. 22. The Atlantic's David Sims said, "So much of 'The Hidden World' is stuffed with filler material. But in certain wordless moments, this grand final entry really sings," while Johnny Oleksinski of the New York Post noted, "The movie could easily be called 'How To End Your Trilogy.'"
Want to see for yourself? It's playing at Regal Visalia Sequoia Mall 12 (3355 S. Mooney Blvd.) and Regal Visalia Stadium 10 (120 S. Bridge St.) through Thursday, March 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
A Dog's Way Home
A Dog's Way Home chronicles the heartwarming adventure of Bella, a dog who embarks on an epic 400-mile journey home after she is separated from her beloved human.
With a Tomatometer Score of 61 percent and an Audience Score of 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "A Dog's Way Home" is well worth a watch.
"Heartwarming, mildly funny, and occasionally thrilling without ever being anything more than just fine," according to Chris Nashawaty of Entertainment Weekly, while RogerEbert.com's Tomris Laffly said, "A good dog movie with its heart in the right place."
Want to see for yourself? It's playing at Regal Visalia Sequoia Mall 12 (3355 S. Mooney Blvd.) through Thursday, March 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Alita: Battle Angel
When Alita awakens with no memory of who she is in a future world she does not recognize, she is taken in by Ido, a compassionate doctor who realizes that somewhere in this abandoned cyborg shell is the heart and soul of a young woman with an extraordinary past.
With a Tomatometer Score of 60 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Alita: Battle Angel" is well worth a watch.
"It's goofy as hell and borderline inexcusable at times, but it's also kind of glorious," noted Sam Adams of Slate, while Tony Baker Comedy's Tony Baker said, "When the action would kick off you could really see the choreography. You could see the movements being executed, you could see what's being done ... Alita could really fight."
It's playing at Regal Visalia Sequoia Mall 12 (3355 S. Mooney Blvd.) through Thursday, March 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
