Alec Baldwin arrested, accused of punching man near Manhattan apartment

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York City --
Alec Baldwin was arrested Friday, accused of punching an unknown male in what appeared to be a dispute over parking.

It happened around 2 p.m. near his residence on East 10th Street in Manhattan.

Police say the actor punched someone who took a parking space he was attempting to hold for himself.

The space is right outside his building on East 10th Street.

Baldwin was placed under arrest and is now at the NYPD's 6th Precinct.

He is expected to be charged with third-degree assault.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.
