Ayesha Curry

Ayesha Curry reveals unnerving fan interaction in new 'Red Table Talk' interview with Jada Pinkett Smith

SAN FRANCISCO -- Ayesha Curry, celebrity chef and wife to Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, is opening up about a disturbing fan interaction.

RELATED: Stephen, Ayesha Curry attribute marriage success to putting each other before their children

In a new episode of Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook talk show, "Red Table Talk," Curry says the incident happened years ago when her daughter Riley was an infant. She says she was breastfeeding in the car when a group of Warriors fans came to ask her husband for photos and autographs.

"The woman opens the car door, sticks her body in the car and she is like, 'Oh, let me see,'" Ayesha said.

RELATED: 'Mama got new ink!' Ayesha Curry reveals new tattoos symbolizing each of her children

When she asked for privacy, the woman reportedly replied, "Oh honey, you know what you signed up for."

Ayesha also revealed how she feels about something every athlete's significant other deals with: groupies.

RELATED: Should Warriors' Stephen Curry run for president? Wife Ayesha says 'heck yeah'

"Stephen is very nice by nature, and he's very talkative," she said. "Everything's very friendly and sometimes to the point where I'm like, okay I'm a grown woman. So I just insert myself and be like 'Hello, how are you doing?'"

Ayesha also admitted those same groupies sometimes make her feel insecure, something Pinkett Smith admitted as well.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoaklandayesha curryrelationshipscelebritygolden state warriorscelebrity chefstephen curry
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AYESHA CURRY
Ayesha Curry responds to infant son body shaming
Warriors' Steph Curry and wife welcome baby boy, Canon
Ayesha Curry announces she's pregnant with 3rd child
Ayesha Curry raps at festival while E-40 and Steph Curry cheer her on
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Show More
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
More TOP STORIES News