'Baby Shark Live!' will be coming to Fresno in 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The brand new, fully immersive Baby Shark concert will be making a splash across 70 cities next Spring, including Fresno.
"Baby Shark Live!" will be coming to the Save Mart Center on April 3, 2020.
The live show is based on Pinkfong's viral song and dance phenomenon, Baby Shark.
Pinkfong and Baby Shark will take an adventure together into the sea, singing and dancing through the new and classic songs including Wheels on the Bus, Jungle Boogie and of course, Baby Shark!
Tickets range from $29.50 to $59.50.
If you are interested in purchasing tickets you can either go online to ticketmaster.com or head to the Save Mart Center Box Office.
