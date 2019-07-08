Arts & Entertainment

Cameron Boyce, Disney Channel star, dies at 20

LOS ANGELES -- Cameron Boyce, known for his roles in the Disney Channel's "Descendants" franchise and the television show "Jessie," has died at the age of 20, ABC News has confirmed.

Boyce's family confirmed his death Saturday night to ABC News.

Boyce's cause of death was due to "an ongoing medical condition."

"It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron," a family spokesperson said. "He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.

"We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother."

Cameron Boyce is seen at the 2017 LA Family Housing Awards at The Lot on Thursday, April 27, 2017, in West Hollywood, Calif.

Actor Cameron Boyce, best known for his role as the teenage son of Cruella de Vil in the Disney Channel franchise "Descendants," died July 6, 2019. He was 20 years old.



Boyce first gained stardom in the Disney Channel show, "Jessie."

His role in the "Descendants" films launched him to even greater fame.

The Los Angeles premiere of the latest "Descendants" film is later this month.

ABC News contributed to this report.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.
