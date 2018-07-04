4TH OF JULY

4th of July Fireworks Events in the Valley

EMBED </>More Videos

4th of July Events from across the Valley (KFSN)


Wild Waters Star Spangled Revue
July 4th & July 7th
Fireworks at dusk
A spectacular patriotic show with dazzling fireworks, smoke, lasers and live music.

Fresno Grizzlies Independence Day Bash
July 4th
Game starts at 6:35 p.m.
Fireworks included in game admission and follow the game

Kerman Festival of the American Fireworks Show
EMBED More News Videos

Crowds of people came out Tuesday to celebrate July 4th, on July 3rd.


July 3rd
Gates open at 6 p.m.
Fireworks at dusk -- approximately 9:20 p.m.
Kerman High School Stadium
Food, Children's Activities, Entertainment, Miscellaneous Vendors. Lawn chairs and blankets allowed in the stadium; NO ICE CHESTS ALLOWED.
Admission: $6 Adult $3 Child 4-10

Kingsburg Independence Celebration
July 3rd
6 p.m.
Kingsburg High School Stadium, 1900 18th Ave., Kingsburg
Old-fashioned celebration with fireworks and food; NO ICE CHESTS, ALCOHOL OR DOGS ALLOWED.
Admission $5 Adult $3 13 and under

Selma's July 3 Independence Celebration
July 3rd
Gates open at 6pm.
Selma High School Stadium, 3125 Wright St., Selma.
Entertainment, games, food for sale, and fireworks.
Admission: $5 Adult, $3 Child (6 to 12), Children 6 & under FREE
Parking $2

Clovis Freedom Fest
July 4th
Gates open 4 p.m.
Fireworks at 9 p.m.
Lamonica Stadium, Fowler & Barstow, Clovis.
Admission $5, Children 5 & under FREE

Fowler Fabulous 4th of July Celebration
July 4th
Gates open at 5:30 pm
Fowler High School Stadium, 701 E. Main St.
Free Admission
NO ICE CHESTS OR OUTSIDE FOOD

Sanger Independence Day Spectacular
July 4th
Gates open at 6 p.m.
Parking: $10 (includes 4 tickets)
Admission: $3
Fireworks at 9 p.m.
Sanger High School Athletic Field, 1045 Bethel

Caruthers High School Fireworks
July 3rd
Anderson Field at 9 p.m., Gates open at 6 p.m.
Parking $10

Island Water Park Fireworks Extravaganza
Tuesday, July 4th starting at dusk.


Celebrating America - Fireworks Show
July 4th
Gates open at 5 p.m.
Bounce houses, food & drink booths, and music
Kings Fair on 10th Ave


Fireworks at Bass Lake
July 4th
9:00 p.m.
Free Admission
Bass Lake

Chowchilla "Red, White & Boom" Fireworks Festival
July 7th
Gates open at 7:00 p.m.
Fireworks at 9:00 p.m.
Free Admission
Chowchilla Fairgrounds, 25184 Road 16, Chowchilla, CA


EMBED More News Videos

Spirited cheerleaders, first responders, and even some pretty 'Incredible' superheroes danced down the street.

Atwater 4th of July
July 4th
Festival goes from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Parade starts at 9:00 a.m.
Concert & Fireworks Show 6:30 p.m.-10:00 p.m.
Admission $10 per car, no walk-ins
Castle Air Field
Concert and fireworks show-- gates close to the public at 9:00 p.m.
For more information, click here.

Gustine 4th of July Fireworks
July 4th
Parade starts at 10:30 a.m.
Main St. to Henry Miller Park
Fireworks start at dusk
GHS Football Field
Gates open at 6:30 p.m


Woodlake July 3rd Blast
July 3rd
6:00 pm to 9:00 pm
Fireworks at dusk
Free admission
Miller Brown Park, Woodlake

Dinuba Independence Day Celebration
July 3rd
Event starts at 6:30 p.m.
Live entertainment at 7:30 p.m.
Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
Centennial Park in Dinuba.
No alcohol allowed on park premises.

Exeter Celebration
July 4th
Pancake breakfast 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
Exeter City Park, Chestnut and E
Free Admission
Fireworks at dusk at Lions Stadium

CASA of Tulare Co Independence Day Festival
July 4th
2:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Groppetti Stadium
Pool access, water slides, food booths start at 2:00 p.m.
Firework show at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Tulare Kiwanis 53th Annual Fireworks show
July 3rd
Gates open at 6:00 p.m. and fireworks start at dusk
Tulare County Fairgrounds
Admission: $5 per person, 5 and under is free
No ice chests or alcoholic beverages are allowed.
For more information, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainment4th of july4th of july eventKingsburgSelmaFresno - DowntownClovisFowlerReedleySangerShaver LakeLemooreMaderaBass LakeChowchillaMariposaLivingstonVisaliaDinubaWoodlakeTulareExeterPorterville
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
4TH OF JULY
Water safety a priority at Lake Success this July 4th
Madera Police maintain crackdown on illegal fireworks
Second annual 4th of July fundraiser doubles as fundraiser
16th Annual Freedom Run to benefit Central Valley veterans
More 4th of july
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
The three hottest events in Fresno this week
Jimmy Kimmel to open comedy club on Las Vegas Strip
Cliffhangers resolve at start of 'Station 19' season 2
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes to perform at American Music Awards
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News