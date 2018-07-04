Wild Waters Star Spangled Revue
July 4th & July 7th
Fireworks at dusk
A spectacular patriotic show with dazzling fireworks, smoke, lasers and live music.
Fresno Grizzlies Independence Day Bash
July 4th
Game starts at 6:35 p.m.
Fireworks included in game admission and follow the game
Kerman Festival of the American Fireworks Show
July 3rd
Gates open at 6 p.m.
Fireworks at dusk -- approximately 9:20 p.m.
Kerman High School Stadium
Food, Children's Activities, Entertainment, Miscellaneous Vendors. Lawn chairs and blankets allowed in the stadium; NO ICE CHESTS ALLOWED.
Admission: $6 Adult $3 Child 4-10
Kingsburg Independence Celebration
July 3rd
6 p.m.
Kingsburg High School Stadium, 1900 18th Ave., Kingsburg
Old-fashioned celebration with fireworks and food; NO ICE CHESTS, ALCOHOL OR DOGS ALLOWED.
Admission $5 Adult $3 13 and under
Selma's July 3 Independence Celebration
July 3rd
Gates open at 6pm.
Selma High School Stadium, 3125 Wright St., Selma.
Entertainment, games, food for sale, and fireworks.
Admission: $5 Adult, $3 Child (6 to 12), Children 6 & under FREE
Parking $2
Clovis Freedom Fest
July 4th
Gates open 4 p.m.
Fireworks at 9 p.m.
Lamonica Stadium, Fowler & Barstow, Clovis.
Admission $5, Children 5 & under FREE
Fowler Fabulous 4th of July Celebration
July 4th
Gates open at 5:30 pm
Fowler High School Stadium, 701 E. Main St.
Free Admission
NO ICE CHESTS OR OUTSIDE FOOD
Sanger Independence Day Spectacular
July 4th
Gates open at 6 p.m.
Parking: $10 (includes 4 tickets)
Admission: $3
Fireworks at 9 p.m.
Sanger High School Athletic Field, 1045 Bethel
Caruthers High School Fireworks
July 3rd
Anderson Field at 9 p.m., Gates open at 6 p.m.
Parking $10
Island Water Park Fireworks Extravaganza
Tuesday, July 4th starting at dusk.
Celebrating America - Fireworks Show
July 4th
Gates open at 5 p.m.
Bounce houses, food & drink booths, and music
Kings Fair on 10th Ave
Fireworks at Bass Lake
July 4th
9:00 p.m.
Free Admission
Bass Lake
Chowchilla "Red, White & Boom" Fireworks Festival
July 7th
Gates open at 7:00 p.m.
Fireworks at 9:00 p.m.
Free Admission
Chowchilla Fairgrounds, 25184 Road 16, Chowchilla, CA
Atwater 4th of July
July 4th
Festival goes from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Parade starts at 9:00 a.m.
Concert & Fireworks Show 6:30 p.m.-10:00 p.m.
Admission $10 per car, no walk-ins
Castle Air Field
Concert and fireworks show-- gates close to the public at 9:00 p.m.
Gustine 4th of July Fireworks
July 4th
Parade starts at 10:30 a.m.
Main St. to Henry Miller Park
Fireworks start at dusk
GHS Football Field
Gates open at 6:30 p.m
Woodlake July 3rd Blast
July 3rd
6:00 pm to 9:00 pm
Fireworks at dusk
Free admission
Miller Brown Park, Woodlake
Dinuba Independence Day Celebration
July 3rd
Event starts at 6:30 p.m.
Live entertainment at 7:30 p.m.
Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
Centennial Park in Dinuba.
No alcohol allowed on park premises.
Exeter Celebration
July 4th
Pancake breakfast 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
Exeter City Park, Chestnut and E
Free Admission
Fireworks at dusk at Lions Stadium
CASA of Tulare Co Independence Day Festival
July 4th
2:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Groppetti Stadium
Pool access, water slides, food booths start at 2:00 p.m.
Firework show at approximately 8:30 p.m.
Tulare Kiwanis 53th Annual Fireworks show
July 3rd
Gates open at 6:00 p.m. and fireworks start at dusk
Tulare County Fairgrounds
Admission: $5 per person, 5 and under is free
No ice chests or alcoholic beverages are allowed.
