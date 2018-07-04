Wild Waters Star Spangled Revue

Fresno Grizzlies Independence Day Bash

Kerman Festival of the American Fireworks Show

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=3701977" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Crowds of people came out Tuesday to celebrate July 4th, on July 3rd.

Kingsburg Independence Celebration

Selma's July 3 Independence Celebration

Clovis Freedom Fest

Fowler Fabulous 4th of July Celebration

Sanger Independence Day Spectacular

Caruthers High School Fireworks

Island Water Park Fireworks Extravaganza

Celebrating America - Fireworks Show

Fireworks at Bass Lake

Chowchilla "Red, White & Boom" Fireworks Festival

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=3705420" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Spirited cheerleaders, first responders, and even some pretty 'Incredible' superheroes danced down the street.

Atwater 4th of July

Gustine 4th of July Fireworks

Woodlake July 3rd Blast

Dinuba Independence Day Celebration

Exeter Celebration

CASA of Tulare Co Independence Day Festival

Tulare Kiwanis 53th Annual Fireworks show

July 4th & July 7thFireworks at duskA spectacular patriotic show with dazzling fireworks, smoke, lasers and live music.July 4thGame starts at 6:35 p.m.Fireworks included in game admission and follow the gameJuly 3rdGates open at 6 p.m.Fireworks at dusk -- approximately 9:20 p.m.Kerman High School StadiumFood, Children's Activities, Entertainment, Miscellaneous Vendors. Lawn chairs and blankets allowed in the stadium; NO ICE CHESTS ALLOWED.Admission: $6 Adult $3 Child 4-10July 3rd6 p.m.Kingsburg High School Stadium, 1900 18th Ave., KingsburgOld-fashioned celebration with fireworks and food; NO ICE CHESTS, ALCOHOL OR DOGS ALLOWED.Admission $5 Adult $3 13 and underJuly 3rdGates open at 6pm.Selma High School Stadium, 3125 Wright St., Selma.Entertainment, games, food for sale, and fireworks.Admission: $5 Adult, $3 Child (6 to 12), Children 6 & under FREEParking $2July 4thGates open 4 p.m.Fireworks at 9 p.m.Lamonica Stadium, Fowler & Barstow, Clovis.Admission $5, Children 5 & under FREEJuly 4thGates open at 5:30 pmFowler High School Stadium, 701 E. Main St.Free AdmissionNO ICE CHESTS OR OUTSIDE FOODJuly 4thGates open at 6 p.m.Parking: $10 (includes 4 tickets)Admission: $3Fireworks at 9 p.m.Sanger High School Athletic Field, 1045 BethelJuly 3rdAnderson Field at 9 p.m., Gates open at 6 p.m.Parking $10Tuesday, July 4th starting at dusk.July 4thGates open at 5 p.m.Bounce houses, food & drink booths, and musicKings Fair on 10th AveJuly 4th9:00 p.m.Free AdmissionBass LakeJuly 7thGates open at 7:00 p.m.Fireworks at 9:00 p.m.Free AdmissionChowchilla Fairgrounds, 25184 Road 16, Chowchilla, CAJuly 4thFestival goes from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.Parade starts at 9:00 a.m.Concert & Fireworks Show 6:30 p.m.-10:00 p.m.Admission $10 per car, no walk-insCastle Air FieldConcert and fireworks show-- gates close to the public at 9:00 p.m.July 4thParade starts at 10:30 a.m.Main St. to Henry Miller ParkFireworks start at duskGHS Football FieldGates open at 6:30 p.mJuly 3rd6:00 pm to 9:00 pmFireworks at duskFree admissionMiller Brown Park, WoodlakeJuly 3rdEvent starts at 6:30 p.m.Live entertainment at 7:30 p.m.Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.Centennial Park in Dinuba.No alcohol allowed on park premises.July 4thPancake breakfast 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.Exeter City Park, Chestnut and EFree AdmissionFireworks at dusk at Lions StadiumJuly 4th2:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.Groppetti StadiumPool access, water slides, food booths start at 2:00 p.m.Firework show at approximately 8:30 p.m.July 3rdGates open at 6:00 p.m. and fireworks start at duskTulare County FairgroundsAdmission: $5 per person, 5 and under is freeNo ice chests or alcoholic beverages are allowed.