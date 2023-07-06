Visalia firefighters respond to 67 calls during 4th of July celebrations

While families enjoyed celebrating the 4th of July holiday, law enforcement and fire departments stayed busy well into the morning in the South Valley.

When it comes to citations for illegal fireworks, the City of Visalia is still working to determine how many were issued.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- While families enjoyed celebrating the 4th of July holiday, law enforcement and fire departments stayed busy well into the morning in the South Valley.

Several families in a Visalia neighborhood on Modoc Street celebrated America's birthday with fireworks.

Residents told Action News that by midnight the street was quiet until it wasn't.

"I was laying on my bed, and I heard a loud bang and then a mini bang," said Cami Poole, a neighbor.

"It was like super scary and I thought that house was on fire and thought it was going to spread to our house," added Matthew Poole.

That loud noise was from a firework thrown away in a trash bin.

Visalia firefighters filled the street around 12:30 in the morning as they responded to the fire that ignited.

" We did have one improperly disposed of fireworks, unknown if they were legal safe and sane or illegal fireworks," said Visalia Fire Chief Dan Griswold.

Griswold says fortunately, no one was injured or displaced from their home.

Three siblings who live two homes away witnessed fire crews in action, and they say they're grateful everyone is okay.

"There are small kids in the house so I am glad they are safe," said Keli Poole.

Griswold says this wasn't the only call crews responded to.

In total, there were 67.

"We also had 4 grassfires, 4 tree fires, and 6 trash bins fires," explained Griswold.

Around 1 am crews tackled a fire at Richard's Tow Yard on Goshen Avenue.

Officials say it's still under investigation if fireworks caused the fire.

"During the Tow Yard fire, and a couple of grassfires, we did receive mutual aid from a couple neighboring communities."

Griswold says the best way to prevent a fire connected to fireworks is by being prepared and educated.

"Start changing that trend, start teaching your kids to make good decisions to keep this community safe," said Griswold.

When it comes to citations and confiscation of illegal fireworks, the City of Visalia is still working to determine how many were issued.

Meanwhile, the Tulare County Fire Department issued over 15 citations and confiscated about 100 pounds of illegal fireworks last night.

